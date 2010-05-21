LCD screen terms explained

We explain the terms related to LCD screens, including, dots, pixels, OLED, LCD and VGA

Dots/Pixels

Each pixel that makes up a display comprises three dots: red, blue and green. So, a display with 230,000 dots equates to just over 76,000 pixels. Likewise a high-res display with 920,000 dots equates to just over 306,000 pixels.

OLED

Organic Light Emitting Diode. Displays using this technology aren’t backlit in the way standard LCD screens are, and as such they can consume less power and boast a faster refresh rate. To date, there have only been a handful of cameras and photoframes produced using the technology, such as the Kodak Wireless frame reviewed in the WDC Oct issue and on the web.

LCD

Liquid Crystal Display. In photography, these are generally Thin Film Transistor types (TFT), which are used on compacts, DSLRs and photoframes.

VGA

Video Graphics Array. In photographic terms, this is used to describe a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels. This equals 307,200 pixels, which is the same as 921,600 dots. As such, LCD displays with 921,600 dots (usually rounded to 920,000) are referred to as ‘VGA resolution’.