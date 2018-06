The Pentax Ricoh GR is the latest release in the GR-series and is set to pack a punch in the premium compact area of the market with an APS-C sized sensor and 18mm fixed focal length lens

Pentax Ricoh has announced the GR – a premium compact camera with an 18.3mm fixed lens and 16.2MP APS-C sized sensor. Read our First Look Preview of the Pentax Ricoh GR to find more about this latest addition in the GR-series and to watch our hands-on video.