Nikon’s upcoming Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S could be getting closer to launch, after the professional telephoto zoom was reportedly spotted being used at the Singapore Grand Prix. The lens was first announced as being in development back in May, but Nikon has remained fairly quiet about it since.

According to Nikon Rumors, images taken during the Formula 1 weekend appear to show two photographers using the unreleased lens, both paired with Nikon’s flagship Z9 mirrorless camera. The sightings have fuelled speculation that an official launch could happen before the end of October, although Nikon has yet to confirm a release date or reveal the full specifications.

What makes the lens particularly interesting is its built-in 1.4x teleconverter, which extends its 120-300mm focal range to 168-420mm, with a maximum aperture of f/4 when engaged. That gives sports and wildlife photographers extra reach without having to swap lenses or attach an external teleconverter, something that could prove especially useful when shooting fast-moving subjects. The constant f/2.8 aperture across its native zoom range should also make it well suited to low-light conditions, where maintaining faster shutter speeds without pushing ISO too high can make a noticeable difference.

The new zoom will join Nikon’s professional S-line range, which already includes the Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S and Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, both featuring integrated 1.4x teleconverters. However, the 120-300mm’s zoom range could make it a more flexible option for photographers who regularly need to change their framing without moving position, particularly when covering sports events.

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It’s also shaping up to be the mirrorless successor to Nikon’s AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR, the last DSLR lens the company announced in 2019 alongside the Nikon D6. That model launched at around £9,500 / $9,500, so the new Z-mount version is unlikely to be cheap, although official pricing remains unknown.

For now, the reported sightings suggest Nikon is making progress with the lens, but an October launch is still speculation. With the built-in teleconverter and fast constant aperture already confirmed, the remaining questions are how much it will cost and when photographers will actually be able to get their hands on one.

Press release

NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens (Nikon Z) Overview

IN DEVELOPMENT NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S

A TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS WITH A BUILT-IN 1.4× TELECONVERTER

MELVILLE, NY (May 7, 2026) — Nikon is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S, a telephoto zoom lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras.

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As part of the S-Line series of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is a telephoto zoom lens offering a focal length range of 120mm to 420mm, enabled by a built-in teleconverter that extends its focal length by 1.4×. The superior optical performance and mobility of this lens will support professional photographers’ imaging expression in genres such as sports photography and beyond.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.