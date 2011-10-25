Hi-Tec ‘Inspire Me’ winner announced

September winner selected

Hi-Tec has announced the September winner of it’s ongoing ‘Inspire Me’ photography competition. The competition, which launched in April this year, is aimed at finding the nation’s favourite outdoor, walking or hiking image.

The winner of the September leg of the competition is Geoff Lowe from Surrey. His image, titled ‘Defy Gravity… Climb Mountains’, was chosen by judges ‘due to the breathtaking yet brooding landscape being tamed by the brightly coloured climber’.

Each month one photographer, such as Geoff, will win a pair of top of the range hiking boots, whilst next April an overall winner will be heading off on a family walking holiday worth over £1000.

Upon winning the second month’s award, Geoff said, “I have been inspired by all the amazing images on the Hi-Tec website and I hope my photograph inspires others to put on their hiking boots and go out and walk, hike and climb the beautiful mountains of the UK.”

For more information on the competition, and to enter yourself, visit the Hi-Tec website.