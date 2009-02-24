Corel launches Painter 11

Improvements ‘deliver on top customer requests’

Corel has announced Painter 11 – the latest version of its acclaimed graphics suite.

Version 11 delivers on customer requests for improvements on previous versions, claim Corel, and features better control for digital images manipulation.

Painter 11 features new colour management technologies designed to extended the capabilities of other software suites, such as Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo and Adobe Photoshop.

The software suite also features a brand new range of imaging tools, and completely redesigned pressure sensitive brush set.

Painter 11 will be available from mid-March as either a digital download or boxed version, priced £263.35 for the full version, or £136.85 as an upgrade.