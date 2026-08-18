UK camera bag brand Billingham has introduced a new messenger bag that based on its famous Hadley series but which is not being marketed directly at photographers. The Icon bag is designed as an ‘every day carry’ bag, with space for a 14in laptop and the things normal people want to carry to and from work, but which can also be used by photography fans to carry small mirrorless or compact cameras when going about other business. Although the Icon looks quite small in the pictures it actually has a capacity of 12 litres, and offers more internal space than the company’s Hadley Large Pro camera bag – but obviously without all the padding and protection the Hadley series offers.

The 9cm bottle holder is big enough for a lens The bag contains a concealed pocket for an AirTag

A nice touch inside the Icon is a bottle holder that will keep condensation on cold drinks isolated from the rest of the contents of the bag. Big enough to hold a tin of beans though, this 9cm bottle holder might double nicely as a lens compartment, allowing a camera with standard lens in the main section and a spare zoom in the bottle holder. An inner zipped pocket is designed to hold a concealed Apple AirTag, so lost or stolen bags can be more easily recovered, and a luggage retainer strap on the rear allows the Icon to secure onto the handle of a roller case.

Available in four colour ways – Navy bag with chocolate leather straps, Khaki with tan leather, Black with black leather or Sage with chocolate leather – three of which use FibreNyte fabric while the Khaki option is made in Billingham Canvas. Either fabric is constructed in three layers, with a layer of butyl rubber in the middle to make the material water proof.

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A strap across the rear of the Icon messenger bag allows it to be attached to the handle of a suitcase The Capsule 1 is an option for those wishing to carry a small camera with extra protection

While not directly recommended as a camera bag, Billingham says users might consider using the Capsule 1 to protect a small camera, and which fits nicely inside the Icon without compromising the bag’s other features. The Capsule 1 can hold cameras such as the Leica M series models with a lens, or small mirrorless models like the OM-3. Users looking for a dedicated camera bag though should look at the Billingham Hadley bags.

The Billingham Icon messenger bag costs £330/$377.

For more information see the Billingham website.

Press Release

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‘Icon’ messenger bag in four colour combinations

Introducing the New Billingham Icon: A Modern Everyday Carry Messenger Bag

CRADLEY HEATH, ENGLAND

Billingham is proud to introduce the latest addition to its leisure range – the ‘Icon’. A highly requested messenger bag inspired by our iconic Hadley Original, thoughtfully redesigned for everyday use to meet the evolving needs of today’s customer while staying true to the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and durability.

Built in Billingham’s best-selling format, the Icon seamlessly blends timeless design with a highly functional everyday carry (EDC) and lifestyle layout. It has been carefully developed to support modern routines, offering enhanced organisation and versatility for work, travel, and daily use.

At the heart of the Icon is its commitment to premium materials. Each bag is constructed from Billingham Canvas or FibreNyte, complemented by full-grain leather and solid brass fittings. This combination ensures long-lasting performance while maintaining the distinctive aesthetic that defines the brand.

Functionality is central to the design. The Icon features a full-width internal pocket capable of holding up to a 14” laptop with a case, along with a wide zippered pocket for secure storage—now housing a discreet compartment designed to hold an AirTag for added peace of mind.

Inside, users benefit from a bottle holder, front slip pockets, and medium-height net hammock pockets for organising smaller essentials. A solid brass key loop is also located inside the bag for easy access and everyday convenience. Externally, expanding front dump pockets provide additional quick-access storage.

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Designed with comfort and travel in mind, the Icon features a sewn in, 50mm adjustable shoulder sling and includes the SP50 Shoulder Pad. A luggage retainer strap allows the bag to be securely attached to rolling luggage, making it an ideal companion for frequent travellers. The inclusion of Hadley Pro Front Straps with the quick release system, reinforces both the bag’s reliability and its unmistakable Billingham identity.

Finished with a refined UI label and carefully matched components throughout, the Icon represents a balance of heritage styling and contemporary functionality.

“The Icon reflects what our customers value most—durability, organisation, and timeless design,” said Harry Billingham. “It’s a natural evolution of our range, created for modern lifestyles without compromising the craftsmanship we’re known for.”

The Billingham Icon is designed for professionals, commuters, and travellers seeking a premium everyday bag that delivers both style and substance. For customers that already know and love our brand and photographic bags, this bag provides a well-organised everyday lifestyle alternative.

Inside the ‘Icon’ messenger bag

Crafted in England

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All bags are cut, stitched, and finished at the company’s factory in the West Midlands, where skilled craftspeople combine traditional techniques with modern materials. The launch reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to British manufacturing and meticulous quality control.

Availability

The ‘Icon’ is available to purchase now, directly from our website and from authorised retailers.

UK SRP (INC VAT) UK SRP (EX VAT) EUR US SRP

£330.00 £275.00 €325.00 $377.00