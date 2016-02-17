Best advanced compact cameras 2016 – We take a look at some of the best advanced compacts on the market right now.

Advanced compacts have become especially popular in recent years, especially with experienced and enthusiast-level photographers that already own a DSLR but want something smaller and easier to carry around without losing an advanced feature set.

By their nature, the best advanced compact cameras will offer things such as Raw capture and full manual control over the image-capture settings as standard. Menu systems will be more complex and offer much more in the way of user customisation too.

Last, but not least, you can also expect the best advanced compacts to sport a hotshoe on the top of the camera in order to mount external flashguns and accessories.

We’ve taken a look at the best on offer and come up with a selection of the best advanced compacts on the market today.

Street price: £529.00 (as reviewed)

Although travel zoom cameras are incredibly popular among casual photographers, they have for long been considered the poor relations of enthusiast-oriented compacts with larger sensors, due to sub-par image quality.

As the first camera in its class to feature a 1in sensor the TZ100 promises to change all that, and with its solid build and decent external controls, it has the potential to be a great option for photographers when they’re travelling light, once it goes on sale in March.

This camera is not yet released, but we think it looks very promising. Check back again soon for our full review and to find the best deals.

Street price: £549.00 (as reviewed)

For those who’d like a pocket-friendly compact that’s small, slim and light, the X70 is certainly worth a closer look. It looks likely to be a great camera for city breaks, street photography and those times when a smaller, more manageable camera is preferable.

Behind a new lens, though very similar to the great X100T, now lies a 16.3-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS II sensor that. The X70 feels great in the hand and offers more advanced photographers the precise control they need, with an aperture ring around the lens and shutter speed dial on the top plate. Certainly worth exploring as an option once it’s released.

This camera is not yet released, but we think it looks very promising. Check back again soon for our full review and to find the best deals.

Street price: £290

Of all the highly regarded G-series range the G7 X is by far the smallest, despite an impressive spec, making it an great pocket camera for enthusiasts.

Built around a 1in backside-illuminated CMOS sensor that provides 20.2MP of effective resolution, the G7 X further benefits from a fast 24-70mm fixed zoom with a maximum aperture of f/1.8. While it lacks a viewfinder – certainly a prospect that some might find not to their taste – the 3in rear display is ultra-sharp, and the low price point compared to its competition means that it represents very good value for money.

Street price: £580

Launched to bolster Canon’s range of enthusiast compacts, the G5 X sits above the smaller G7 X but with a variety of improvements – providing some of the things an enthusiast might well desire from a compact: an excellent electronic viewfinder, more customisation in its buttons and controls and a more comfortable grip. All this really does increase its overall handling, even at the expense of its size.

It’s this handling which makes it truly feel like a serious camera that’s easily comparable to a high-end CSC or even a DSLR. This is mostly due to the 2.36-million-dot OLED EVF, which is large, positioned perfectly, and has a 120fps refresh rate with great colours and contrast.

Street price: £750

The Sony RX100’s fourth iteration, as its high-quality predecessors before it, has a one-inch sensor, which makes for excellent images. There’s also a 24-70mm (equivalent) lens, with a maximum aperture of f/1.8-f/2.8, which is very useful for low light and creating pleasing shallow depth of field effects.

With its high levels of customisation, integrated EVF and ability to shoot 4K video, the RX100 IV makes an excellent compact companion – particularly for travel.

Street price: £500

With stylish looks and an impressive specification, the LX100 is a solid choice of advanced compact and is capable of capturing some stunning images, all at a price which won’t break the bank.

The excellent build quality and intuitive controls are a fantastic starting point, making the camera a pleasure to use. Once you’ve started shooting with the camera, you’re sure to be impressive with the excellent quality of images the LX100 produces.

Street price: £650

With its rather odd shape and ultra-wide lens, the Sigma dp0 Quattro is clearly no ordinary camera – but depending on your discipline it definitely might be one to check out; you’ll be very hard put to find an ultra-wide lens that’s anywhere near as good for the price. In fact, you’d probably need to pair a £1,300 Zeiss lens with a full-frame DSLR in order to beat it.

If you’re a landscape photographer looking for a lightweight piece of kit, the Sigma dp0 Quattro starts to become a very promising option.

Street price: £796

If you’re looking for the very best in advanced compacts then the Fujifilm X100T may well be one of your first stops. It sports some stunning design and an intuitive control layout which makes it a breeze to operate, while it’s capable of delivering some truly excellent images.

While it’s certainly not the cheapest on the market, the Fujifilm X100T is amongst the very best in compact camera technology.

Street price: £2450

Despite the steep price, the Sony RX1R Mark II is nonetheless a serious prospect for the well-heeled enthusiast.

There’s a 42.4MP sensor, 399 phase-detection autofocus points and a variable low pass filter over the sensor – which is a first. The model also features a fixed 35mm Carl Zeiss lens that’s as sharp as a pin, along with a wide range of other high-end features. If you’re looking for the some of the very best in compact imaging and have a large budget, the RX1 Mark II is the one for you.

Street price: £3300

Another compact with a pretty prohibitive pricetag, the Leica Q makes up for it with a solid specification built on some great features: sporting a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, a gorgeous 3.68 million dot EVF and 3in touch-screen, all topped off with a high-end build quality in Leica’s distinctive, understated style.

The Q’s real achievement, though, is just how pleasing it is to use – the most desirable aspect of any camera – and if you have the money to spare, you can’t get much more from a compact than this.

