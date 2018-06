Photographer Wil Batista takes an excellent shot in Covent Garden

Just to prove that you never know when stunning shot will present itself, photographer Wil Batista was walking through Covent Garden when the band Call Me Animal began playing. A crowd quickly gathered, but before the area became too over-populated he grabbed this shot of the band’s guitarist. If you’d like to submit and image for photo of the day e-mail a low res version to wdc@ipcmedia.com or the link to your gallery.