Title: Mike McCartney’s LIVE8 Coolpix

Author: Mike McCartney

ISBN: 190554703X

Publisher: Guy Woodland

Edition: Hardback

Review: Perhaps aimed more at Live 8 fans than photography enthusiasts, Mike McCartney’s Live 8 provides an intimate, access all areas insight into 2005’s charity concert. Mike’s own documentary-style reportage photographs are left largely to speak for themselves as we witness the likes of Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams and Bono mingling with crew behind the scenes. Numbers of this fundraising book have been limited, making it a rare and insightful addition to the shelves of Live 8 supporters.