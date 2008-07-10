An intimate, access all areas insight into 2005’s charity concert
Title: Mike McCartney’s LIVE8 Coolpix
Author: Mike McCartney
ISBN: 190554703X
Publisher: Guy Woodland
Edition: Hardback
Review: Perhaps aimed more at Live 8 fans than photography enthusiasts, Mike McCartney’s Live 8 provides an intimate, access all areas insight into 2005’s charity concert. Mike’s own documentary-style reportage photographs are left largely to speak for themselves as we witness the likes of Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams and Bono mingling with crew behind the scenes. Numbers of this fundraising book have been limited, making it a rare and insightful addition to the shelves of Live 8 supporters.