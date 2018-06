Mike Topham chats with Thuan Bui, product manager for Nikon 1 products, at the launch of the new Nikon 1 AW1

The internet is abuzz this morning following the launch of the Nikon 1 AW1, Nikon’s new ‘adventure-proof’ camera that houses the same 14.2MP sensor as the Nikon J3 in a water and shock-resistant body.

We managed to grab a few minutes with Thuan Bui, product manager for Nikon 1, to go over the design and features of the new Nikon 1 AW1.

Watch our video below: