Voigtländer’s APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus VM is now available to buy in the UK, following its announcement in July. Designed for full-frame Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras, the manual-focus medium-telephoto lens combines apochromatic optics with a minimum focusing distance of 0.5m. Originally expected to arrive in August, it is now listed in black and silver finishes at £599, offering photographers a compact option for portraits and close-up photography.

The lens uses an optical construction of eight elements in seven groups, including six elements made from anomalous partial-dispersion glass. Its apochromatic design is intended to reduce axial chromatic aberration, which can cause coloured fringing around high-contrast details, while maintaining resolution and contrast on high-resolution digital sensors. The lens measures 54.8mm long and weighs 235g, with its relatively modest f/4 maximum aperture helping to keep the barrel compact and minimising obstruction of the optical viewfinder on rangefinder cameras.

Close focusing beyond the rangefinder limit

One of the lens’s main advantages is its ability to focus as close as 0.5m, achieving a maximum magnification of 0.28x, slightly greater than quarter life-size. This extends beyond the 0.7m minimum focusing distance supported by its rangefinder coupling, allowing photographers to capture smaller subjects and finer details. However, focusing between 0.7m and 0.5m requires live view rather than the camera’s optical rangefinder. A tactile click in the focusing mechanism indicates when the lens moves beyond the rangefinder-coupled distance.

The APO-Lanthar also features an all-metal barrel and precision manual-focus helicoid, designed to provide smooth, controlled focusing. A dedicated metal lens hood is included, extending approximately 9mm beyond the front of the lens to help reduce flare without significantly obstructing the viewfinder.

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Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus VM specifications

Specification Details Focal length 90mm Maximum aperture f/4 Minimum aperture f/22 Lens construction 8 elements in 7 groups Angle of view 27.5° Aperture blades 10 Minimum focusing distance 0.5m (live view) Rangefinder coupling Infinity to 0.7m Maximum magnification 0.28x Maximum diameter 53mm Length 54.8mm Filter size 43mm Weight 235g Mount VM (Leica M-compatible) Lens hood Included Finishes Black and silver

UK price and availability

The Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus VM is listed at £599 in the UK, including at Wex Photo Video. Both black and silver versions are available to order, although stock and delivery times may vary between retailers.

Press release

90 mm / 1:4.0 APO-Lanthar VM with Close Focus

The APO-LANTHAR 90mm F4.0 Close Focus VM is an extremely high-performance, manually focused medium telephoto lens that is perfectly optimized for full-frame sensors with an M-mount. Thanks to its apochromatic design, aberrations such as axial chromatic aberration are consistently minimized. At the same time, the lens sets new standards for resolution and contrast reproduction.

While maintaining the traditional maximum aperture of f/4, which is standard for 90-mm rangefinder lenses, it delivers uncompromising image quality: Six of the eight elements (arranged in seven groups) are made of anomalous partial dispersion glass.

Highlights at a Glance:

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Apochromatic design for the highest image quality

Compact design with a total length of just 54.8 mm

Precise manual focus with rangefinder coupling

High-quality all-metal construction

Full-frame compatible

Minimum focusing distance of 0.5 m via Live View

Versatile thanks to adapter compatibility

The total length from the bayonet mount is just 54.8 mm—which is roughly the same as the short side of a credit card. Weighing only 235 g, the lens is remarkably light and portable. In addition, its compact design effectively prevents vignetting of the viewfinder image when using an optical rangefinder.

The lens is equipped with a high-precision rangefinder coupling mechanism. Combined with the silky-smooth resistance of the all-metal helical gear, it delivers the pure joy of classic rangefinder focusing.

The shortest shooting distance associated with the rangefinder is 0.9 m (depending on the camera used), which is a very good value for a 90 mm lens. A lens hood, which can also be attached to the lens upside down when not in use, is included in the scope of delivery.

The Voigtländer 90 mm F2.8 APO-Skopar VM is available in silver and black and can also be attached to Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-mount and Nikon Z-mount digital cameras using the appropriate adapters.

The minimum focusing distance is 0.5 m. This is made possible by extending the linear worm gear beyond the rangefinder-coupled limit of 0.7 m. Even at this maximum magnification of 1:3.6 (0.28x)—which exceeds that of a classic 1/4 macro lens—the apochromatic design guarantees uncompromising image quality without any loss of performance at close range.

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When focusing, a subtle, noticeable click indicates the exact point at which the rangefinder’s coupling area is exited.

The lens barrel is available in two colors: silver and black. The metal lens hood included in the package protrudes only about 9 mm forward. This minimizes stray light very effectively, restricts the viewfinder field as little as possible, and blends harmoniously with the lens body.

Versatile

In addition to use on traditional rangefinder cameras, the lens can also be used on modern mirrorless systems with the appropriate adapters—including: Sony E-Mount, Fujifilm X-Mount, Nikon Z Mount. The Voigtländer 90mm F4.0 APO-Lanthar VM combines traditional operation with modern versatility.