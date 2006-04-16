Lexar bid for Toshiba ban

Lexar has raised the stakes in its ongoing legal battle with Toshiba by calling for an all-out ban on its rivalu2019s memory cards in the US.

Lexar has raised the stakes in its ongoing legal battle with Toshiba by calling for an all-out ban on its rival?s memory cards in the US.



The drama stems from a 2005 court case in which Toshiba was found guilty of stealing Lexar’s trade secrets. As a result, Lexar was awarded £259 million damages to Toshiba?s cost.



According to BBC reports, Lexar has now gone one step further and asked the International Trade Commission to ban imports of all Toshiba-made chips and products that use them.