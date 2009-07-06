Avanquest Launch WebEasy 8

Boost online presence for novice and advanced users

Avanquest Software has announced the release of WebEasy 8, ‘an easy to use solution for creating, publishing, and maintaining professional websites’, available in Professional and Platinum versions.

WebEasy 8 automatically generates HTML code that works with modern browsers, enabling well presented web pages to be constructed without complicated programming skills. Designs can be edited in WYSIWYG to prevent formatting issues when the site is published. WebEasy 8 also contains an extensive library of 85,000 graphics to personalise and illustrate pages. The image editor enables users to enhance clipart and photos from other sites such as My Space™, Google™ Maps, Facebook® and many more. Sites can also be designed using templates that are optimised for iPhone and mobile browsers, enabling visitors to access the website at any time and from any location.

WebEasy 8 includes up to 12 months of domain hosting to assist the users with launching a new site. It offers over 500 professional designs, which can be easily customized with ‘drag and drop’ simplicity to insert, videos, photos and more. In addition to this simplicity WebEasy 8 also includes new features such as: one-click publishing, 400 new templates and 30 new photo effects.

With prices starting at £39.14 visit the Avanquest Website for system requirements and more information.