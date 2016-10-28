7 tips for buying used lenses

2 /7

Check over the body

First things first. This is the most basic and fundamental check you need to do, but it’s important not to neglect it. Take stock of the outer body of the lens, look for nicks and scratches. A few dings are fine and won’t affect the operation of the lens, but be alert for any that look more serious and ask your seller about how they happened. You really can’t be too thorough at this point.