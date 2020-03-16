Hands on: FujiFilm X-T4 review

It’s been a couple of years since the Fujifilm X-T3, and we’ve been playing with its successor, the Fujifilm X-T4. Here’s what we think so far – note this is our first impression rather than an extensive review at this stage.

So what’s changed? The most noticeable improvement is the addition of IBIS, or in-body image stabilisation. This reduces possible blurring due to camera movement, by stabilising the CCD.

The X-T4’s version comes across from their X-H1. According to Fuji, this means the new IBIS unit is 30% smaller and 20% lighter as a result. It’s a 5-axis 6.5 stop stabilisation based on the supplied lens, and because it’s in-camera, it’ll add stabilisation to any Fuji lenses that lack optical image stabilisation.

Because of the IBIS, the X-T4 is a slightly bigger camera than its predecessor, weighing in at an extra 68g, with 2.1mm added to its width, and 5mm added to its depth. To be honest, the extra weight, while noticeable, didn’t feel significant..

Other new features include a new shutter that can deliver 15fps in burst mode (which Fuji claim is the fastest in any mirrorless camera), plus – hey – a new shutter sound that’s 30% quieter than the X-T3. Perhaps more significantly, there’s an upgraded 2200mAh battery capable of delivering 500 photos in regular mode, and 600 in economy mode. And there will be the option of buying a vertical battery grip that enables up to 1450 shots (or 1700 in economy mode).

Onto the sensor: it’s the same as in the X-T3 which means it captures at 26.1 MP, via an X-TransTM CMOS sensor. The processor also stays the same – the X-Processor 4.

In our short time with the camera, we shot both stills and video and found the experience thoroughly enjoyable. The colour performance was excellent, and we particularly enjoyed the range of film simulation modes. You can shoot 1080p video at 240fps, and 4K up to 60fps. The new Eterna Bleach Bypass filter was gorgeous with a muted tonal range and almost David Fincher type aesthetic.

The camera retains the look and feel of the X-T3 but with extra details like a detachable housing for the dual SD card slots, a customisable rear display and overall quality feeling finish.

At the moment, both the X-T3 and this, the newer X-T4 will both remain on sale with the X-T4 available in April. You’ll be able to pick up the body only for £1549; for £1899 with an 18-55mm kit lens and £1949 with a 16-80mm kit lens.