Panasonic Lumix LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II

We put the two premium pocket-sized cameras head-to-head to see which one stacks up the best in key areas.

Panasonic announced a lot of cameras at Photokina – one of which was the Lumix LX15, a premium compact camera to take on the likes of the Sony RX100 IV and the Canon G7X II, it has a one-inch sensor and a diminutive body shape.



Here we put it against Canon’s offering to see which, on paper at least, could make for the better investment for those who want high image quality in their pocket.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Sensor

Both the cameras use the now-popular one-inch sensor format, which is found in lots of different premium compact cameras. Sony arguably made it famous with its RX100 series of compacts, but Canon has also been using it for quite some time in its G range – including the current five models in Canon’s line-up.

Both also feature 20.1 MP resolutions – so in this battle, the two are pretty much even.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Lens

For this argument we’ve got a swings and roundabouts debate. The Canon lens offers more length, with its 4.7x optical zoom lens which gives you 24-100mm in 35mm terms. That compares with the Panasonic’s 3x offering, of 24-72mm in 35mm terms. However, the Panasonic has the brightest lens on the market, going to f/1.4 at the widest point – rising up to f/2.8 at the telephoto end. It’s not a huge difference when it comes to the Canon, which offers f/1.8 at the wide end, and again f/2.8 at the telephoto end.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Screen

Again, we’ve got a very similar offering from both cameras here. Both have a 3-inch, tilting, touch-sensitive screen which offer 1040k-dots. Here we have a bit of a stalemate again.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Video

In this area, there’s a much more marked difference. While Canon offers full HD video shooting, Panasonic, which is very keen on 4K, includes the more advanced capability for the LX15.

This means that not only can you shoot higher resolution videos, but you also have access to Panasonic’s very useful 4K photo modes which allow you to extract 8MP stills from captured video. Not only that, but you can also do some pretty nifty things such as Post Focus (changing the autofocus point after you’ve taken the shot) and Focus Stacking (merging photos together to create something with a very high depth of field).

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Macro

Panasonic is keen to shout about the LX15’s macro capability – it offers focusing as close as 3cm. Traditionally, compact cameras with larger sensors have struggled with close focusing, so it’ll be interesting to see how well this copes in reality. Meanwhile, the G7X II isn’t quite so capable, only being able to focus as close as 5cm.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Connectivity

Panasonic seems to have quietly dropped its support for NFC connectivity, offering only Wi-Fi for the LX15. Canon has both, but it’s fair to say that Wi-Fi is the more popular option anyway.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Battery life

This is so close to call that it’s almost not worth mentioning. The Panasonic LX15 boasts a battery life of around 260 shots, while the Canon is just below that at 240.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Dimensions and weight

Both the cameras are very sleek and stylish, and should be able to fit in all but the very tightest of jeans’ pockets. The dimensions and weight are extremely close, so it’s hard pushed to pick a winner. The LX15 is 105.5 x 60 x 42mm, while the Canon is 105.5 x 60.9 x 42mm – there’s less than a cm in it, but the Canon is ever so slightly bigger. In terms of weight, the Canon is also very slightly heavier, at 319g, compared to the 310g of the LX15.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Price and availability

The Canon G7X II has been on the market for a little while, and is currently retailing for around £549. The Panasonic LX15 should be available soon, but it’s starting price will be £599 – that is likely to drop to be closer to the Canon before too long though.

Panasonic LX15 vs Canon G7X Mark II: Verdict

Although we haven’t yet been able test a full production sample of the Panasonic LX15 just yet, on paper at least, this comparison is almost too close to call. However, we have to say that the Panasonic just about pips it, mainly due to the 4K Photo and Video capability which bring some fantastically useful features.

That said, if you think you’re likely to be more concerned with a longer focal length, the Canon G7X II is arguably the better purchase. It’ll be interesting to see how the LX15 fares in real-world testing.